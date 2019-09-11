When Will Marvel Drop the Black Widow Trailer?

It’s been some time since a trailer dropped for a new Marvel movie. Spider-Man: Far From Home was not only the final films of Marvel’s Infinity Saga but also the last movie of the year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With more than three months remaining in 2019, the next movie in the MCU isn’t set to release until May of next year with Black Widow. It’s quite a drought for fans of the Marvel heroes. So, when will the next peek into the Marvel Cinematic Universe be revealed with a Black Widow trailer?

For the past two years, Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for its May movies at the end of the preceding year. Avengers: Infinity War dropped its trailer on November 27, 2017 and Avengers: Endgame followed up on December 7, 2018. Of course, the rules might be a bit different when it comes to marketing movies the size of the most recent pair of Avengers movies (one of which became the biggest movie of all-time at the worldwide box office) and in a scenario where the film isn’t going to move up to the last weekend of April. Going back another year, Marvel Studios released the trailer May of 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on December 3, 2016.

The moral of the story here seems to be that we’re still a couple of months away from a trailer from Black Widow, assuming the studio will follow the same pattern in marketing the solo movie starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular super spy given it takes the same release slot as the previous three titles, with a May of 2019 release.

Long story short: the first trailer for Black Widow will most likely arrive online in the first week of December.

Marvel will likely let the hype build for a while and drop a few teases of a trailer before it heads over to the Disney owned Good Morning America or Jimmy Kimmel Live shows for a debut simultaneous to that of its online showing.

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021; WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021; What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021 and Thor: Love and Thunder in November 5, 2021.

What do you want to see in the Black Widow trailer? I saw the footage shown at the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con this summer.