Black Widow Fans Aren’t Loving Taskmaster’s Look

Moments ago, Marvel Studios surprised the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe world by stealth dropping the first trailer for Black Widow, giving fans their first look official look at the upcoming blockbuster. That included a few action snippets of legendary Marvel baddie Taskmaster, the character’s live-action debut.

Black Widow is set to hit theaters May 1, 2020.

Lord Zedd

Whoa wait whut? Taskmaster is in this?! 🤩 https://t.co/EMPL9N7iKa — Jimmy Nguyen (@AnEpicNguyen) December 3, 2019

The Blue Power Ranger

Taskmaster looks like a blue power ranger. tEcHy AnD sLiCk — Travis Roy (@GTravisRoy17) December 3, 2019

I Only Care About Task

Don’t even really care for the Black Widow movie but I might go see it just for Taskmaster lol — 🐝Jake Shumylo🐝 (@agreywolfsif) December 3, 2019

Niccce

Wildin’

Wildin … movie gonna be good. Taskmaster is the villain. — Sabado_Gigante 🇨🇻🇨🇻 (@GypsyDanger_) December 3, 2019

Joke

This trailer is far worse but they keep pretending that it is great. Taskmaster looks like a joke, same thing they did to hulk. — Becky🥰🥰🥰🥰 (@BeckyBond007) December 3, 2019

Wait…What?