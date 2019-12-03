Marvel

Black Widow Fans Aren’t Loving Taskmaster’s Look

Moments ago, Marvel Studios surprised the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe world by stealth […]

By

Moments ago, Marvel Studios surprised the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe world by stealth dropping the first trailer for Black Widow, giving fans their first look official look at the upcoming blockbuster. That included a few action snippets of legendary Marvel baddie Taskmaster, the character’s live-action debut.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the first live-action look at the iconic Marvel villain! What’d you think of Taskmaster’s trailer debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Widow is set to hit theaters May 1, 2020.

Lord Zedd

The Blue Power Ranger

I Only Care About Task

Niccce

Wildin’

Joke

Wait…What?

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts