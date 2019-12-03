Black Widow Trailer Drops Insane First Look at Taskmaster

Since the releases of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home earlier this year, fans have been eagerly awaiting their first look at the film that will kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase 4, Black Widow. Now, Marvel Studios has debuted the first official trailer for that upcoming film, a prequel that will follow Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow delving deep into the Red Room and facing the ghosts of her past, including facing one of Marvel Comics’ most deadly villains in Taskmaster and this first trailer is giving fans their first, insane look at the dangerous and formidable character.

For those who may not be familiar, Taskmaster is a fan-favorite Marvel Comics villain. Created by David Michelinie and George Perez and first debuting in Avengers #195 from 1980, Tony Masters, aka Taskmaster, has the unique skill called “photographic reflexes.” This ability allows him to learn and master the abilities and fighting styles of anyone once he sees them in action just one. This also allows him then predict their attacks in a fight, something that makes him incredibly deadly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, as you can see in the trailer, we get a taste of those deadly skills in action, including his trademark sword and shield. While we still don’t know too much about how the character will integrate into Black Widow’s story, according to co-star David Harbour, who plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in the film, we do know that the film will offer fans an opportunity better explore Black Widow’s history by exploring the period of time after Civil War.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour said earlier this year. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame, so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Black Widow premieres in theaters on May 1, 2020.