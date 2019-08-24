Black Widow’s White Costume Revealed in New Photos

The weekend news at the Disney D23 Expo continues to be dominated by Marvel Studios as the company continues to drop major reveals about the movies and TV shows in Phase 4 and beyond. And while we already saw some reveals about Black Widow earlier at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige dropped a major reveal with some new footage for Scarlett Johansson‘s first solo movie.

The footage showed Natasha Romanoff, the titular Black Widow, in a brand new white costume. We didn’t think we’d get to see it because it was in footage exclusive to the convention, but Marvel has the costume on display on the show floor. Check out the photos below, courtesy of ComicBook’s Brandon Davis, to see Black Widow’s new costume!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Davis described the exclusive footage shown at D23 Expo:

“ComicBook.com was on hand to watch the new footage shown, which had Natasha facing off against Yelena Belova, who fans will know from the comics as the other Black Widow for a time until she became an adversary and went kind of crazy. In the footage, the two are facing off and Johansson’s Black Widow is wearing an all-white suit.

Yelena starts mocking her pose, telling her “it’s your fighting pose, you’re a total poser!”

Fans have been wondering how this movie could tie into Avengers: Endgame considering Natasha’s sacrifice, but Red Guardian actor David Harbour explained that Black Widow will make sense of her actions by exploring her past.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour said at San Diego Comic-Con. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Black Widow premieres in theaters on May 1, 2020.