Marvel’s Black Widow Wraps Production

It looks like that’s a wrap on the solo Black Widow movie, the first film from Marvel Studios in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featuring the return of Scarlett Johansson in the role of Natasha Romanoff as the titular Black Widow, the movie will take place in the past, years before the character’s death, filling fans in on some corners of the franchise that have yet to be explored.

Over the weekend, stunt performer Lucy-Jayne Murray posted a photo of several crew members to Instagram, confirming that production on the project had been completed. Before Black Widow, Murray had worked on high profile projects like Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones.

“That’s officially a wrap on Black Widow,” Murray wrote in the post. “I have loved this team so much, each and every one of you means the world to me and I’m so grateful to have had this experience with you all. Thank you all so much.”

A few of the major stars from Black Widow have previously confirmed production wraps on their individual parts, including Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

Stranger Things’ Harbour was the first to do so, posting a goodbye to his Alexi, aka the Red Guardian, back at the end of September.

“Goodbye long, scraggly, surprisingly soft, Walt Whitman beard. Adieu beige hotel room. Goodnight sweet strange mannequin I never knew what to do with in the corner of the room. Farewell Alexi, you big bold bright burly hope of Russia, you complicated tortured soul, you guardian of the red.”

Over the weekend, Pugh posted a photo of a ring with “YB” inscribed on it, referring to her character from Black Widow, Yelena Belova.

“Yelena Belova, what a lady,” she wrote. “Thank you for an unforgettable summer. 5 months of high kicks, wicked hair, picking David’s nose, stunning locations and an unbelievable amount of beautiful talented people working tirelessly everyday to make it the very best it can be. And, of course, the joy of watching THE Black Widow herself was perfect and absolutely magical. Thank you. YB over and out!”

With principle photography now in the books, Black Widow will move into the long haul of post-production. Director Cate Shortland and the various post teams will have a few months to get everything tidied up and ready for its release on May 1, 2020.

Are you looking for the Black Widow movie to arrive in theaters? Which of the new characters are you most looking forward to seeing in action on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!