Thor: Ragnarok Writer Gets Sole Screenwriting Credit on Black Widow

Fans have now received a second trailer for Black Widow, something that provided new looks for the movie’s entire ensemble cast. As the trailer wraps up, it then gives us a nugget of information — Eric Pearson is listed as the sole screenwriter. In case you don’t recognize the name, Pearson’s biggest credit to date is the acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok. The writer was a major driving force behind Marvel Studios’ One-Shots, something that eventually spawned Agent Carter on ABC, a show he was also attached as writer.

It’s been long thought Jac Schaeffer was the writer of the film’s script, with more recent reports suggesting Ned Benson had been tapped to perform some rewrites. While both of the characters have earned “Story by” credits, Pearson remains as the sole screenwriter in the movie’s first credits. Schaeffer has since been hired as showrunner for Marvel’s WandaVision series on Disney+.

In an interview last fall, Schaeffer said she strongly pushed Marvel for a diverse writer’s room, something the writer says the studio was fully behind.

“I felt incredibly strongly that we needed women and people of color and people of all backgrounds and perspectives in the room. I believe — I think it is fact — that stories are better the more perspectives you have.”

The writer added, “We need to see women, we need to see people of color, we need to see nuanced experiences, and we need to see different perspectives on screen. I choose to work with people who are interested in changing perspectives for the better, and putting a world on screen that is something we can aspire to and have conversations about, and moving in a direction that will create a world I hope will be better for my children.”

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1st.

