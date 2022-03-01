Blade Reboot Director’s Latest Movie Heading to Streaming

Back in 2019, Marvel Studios shocked fans around the world with its final surprise of its San Diego Comic Con panel: Revealing that a new Blade movie was in the works with Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali set to play the titular vampire hunter. Blade has been a favorite character amongst Marvel fans for some time, and many have been asking for a live-action reboot ever since Wesley Snipes hung up his swords. Nearly three years later, Marvel is finally putting the pieces together on its new Blade film, with director Bassam Tariq at the helm.

Tariq is directing . While Tariq may not be a household name just yet, film buffs have been singing his praises since his most recent film arrived last year. That film is called Mogul Mowgli and it stars Riz Ahmed as a rapper who comes down with an illness that could derail his big break. Mogul Mowgli has received plenty of positive reviews and earned itself a BAFTA nomination. Now, fans who want to get to know Tariq a bit better before Blade‘s debut will finally be able to find Mogul Mowgli on a major streaming service.

Mogul Mowgli is being added to the HBO Max streaming lineup on March 1st, allowing fans the chance to get a better understanding of Tariq as a director as Blade continues through the preproduction process. At just 89 minutes long, Mogul Mowgli is a quick watch.

Tariq’s acclaimed film is just one of many being added to HBO Max on Tuesday morning. You can check out the full list of the streamer’s March 1st additions below!

