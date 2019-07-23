Wesley Snipes Quotes Blade In Another Message To MCU

Wesley Snipes is quite alright with Marvel Studios moving forward on a Blade movie without him in the titular role as he once was. Following the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, it has been revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be giving the role to Mahershala Ali in a Blade reboot. Still, Snipes seems as though he might not be letting go of the part of Blade entirely, just yet.

Snipes went to Twitter after providing a comment on Ali’s casting to ComicBook.com with more comments on the upcoming reboot. “Vampire breaking news,” Snipes wrote in a tweet. “Message from the Daywalker… Hey MCU, haven’t we been down this road before? Aye yah, some motherf—ers are always trying to ice skate uphill ….hahaha.”

“VAMPIRE BREAKING NEWS!” Message from THE DAYWALKER… Hey MCU, Haven’t we been down this road before? Aye yah, some motherfuckers are always trying to ice skate uphill …hahaha.” 😁😁#daywalkerklique pic.twitter.com/d7XPXr66aQ — WS (@wesleysnipes) July 23, 2019

In the responses to the tweet, Snipes gets an abundance of support from longtime fans of his original Blade trilogy.

Earlier on Tuesday, ComicBook.com released the statement from Snipes with his full reaction to Marvel Studios casting Mahershala Ali.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx,” Snipes said. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes says. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie does not yet have any known time table for production or release.

