The Buy One Funko Pop, Get One 50% Off Sale is On

If you’re a Funko collector and/or you want to Pop some Christmas stockings this year, you have until October 23rd to take advantage of a huge buy one, get one 50% off deal on over 3000 figures. It comes from Entertainment Earth, who run this big BOGO Funko sale twice a year. This is the second one for 2018, so the time is now if you want to save some money on your Funko Pop holiday shopping.

You can shop the entire Funko BOGO 50% off sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Use the checkboxes on the left to sort the figures by theme, character, and more (or just run a search). Needless to say, the sheer size of this Funko sale makes it a bit overwhelming, but we’ve included links to some popular collections below to get you started. If you want to maximize the deal, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Funko’s Fornite Pop Figure Collection

• Funko’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop Figure Collection

• Funko’s Dragon Ball Pop Figure Collection

• Funko’s Marvel Pop Figures

• Funko’s DC Comics Pop Figures

• Funko’s Star Wars Pop Figures

• Funko’s Harry Potter Pop Figures

• Funko’s Doctor Who Pop Figures

• Funko’s Die Hard Pop Figures

• Funko Notorious B.I.G. With Crown Pop Figure

• Funko Power Rangers Pop Figures

The list above barely scratches the surface of this Funko sale, so set aside some time to browse through the entire list.

On a related note, you can to countdown to Christmas this year with Funko’s adorable Harry Potter pocket Pop figure advent calendar! The set includes 24 figures – which haven’t been fully revealed – but the image confirms that Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid, Dobby, Dumbledore, and Hedwig will be among them. The set is available to pre-order right here for $56.99 with shipping slated for November.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.