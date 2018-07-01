Deadpool Artist Ty “Bong” Dazo Passes Away

Marvel Comics and Dark Horse artist “Bong” Ty Dazo passed away earlier this week.

Reports of the Filipino artist’s death started circulating throughout the comic book community on social media before being confirmed by Marvel Comics‘ Twitter account.

Marvel is deeply saddened by the loss of Ty “Bong” Dazo, artist of Deadpool and more great comics. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and fans around the world. — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 30, 2018

Dazo contributed art to many popular Marvel comics over the last 30 years, including memorable stints on Deadpool and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. He most recently contributed art to 451 comics such as Bad Moon Rising and Darby Pop’s Side-Kicked.

The artist is perhaps best known for his tenured stint with Marvel Comics, including a significant contribution to various Deadpool series. He collaborated with Victor Gischler on the series Deadpool: Merc With a Mouth, and also drew a few issues of Daniel Way’s long run on the main series.

Dazo also contributed key miniseries for various events for Marvel, including Secret Invasion, Shadowland, War of Kings, and others.

Word of the artist’s passing caused many of his peers and fans to outpour with support and fond memories, sharing stories and photographs about Dazo.

It is with great sadness to inform you of the passing of Angelo “Bong TY Dazo. He had been a friend and a valued member of our team for over 17 years and will be missed. Please keep Bongs’s family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time pic.twitter.com/ra0eRrtxLu — David Forrest (@kineticforrest) June 30, 2018

I’m saddened to hear of Bong Dazo’s passing. Although I never got to know him, I had the honour of working with him during Darkseid War. His energy and enthusiasm was something to be admired. My sincerest condolences to those whom he loved and loved him. — Francis Manapul (@FrancisManapul) June 30, 2018

Bong Dazo had to draw some of the most complicated settings in the Knights of the Old Republic comics — like the comet mining operation in “The Reaping,” or the auction house that sold planets, as seen here from “Prophet Motive.” He was always up to the challenge. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/zRfmrwKK81 — John Jackson Miller (@jjmfaraway) June 30, 2018

Just found out one of my favorite artists of all times, Bong Dazo passed away recently. I remember his Thunderbolts and Deadpool work was some of the best I’ve ever seen. RIP to a Legend. #DoYouEvenComicBook #DYECB pic.twitter.com/3MyQTZF8Fn — TASK. I bomb atomically. #DoYouEvenComicBook (@LakelPruitt) June 30, 2018

A report from Bleeding Cool indicates that Dazo was diagnosed with liver cancer, and he is survived by his wife and two children.