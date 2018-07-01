Marvel

Deadpool Artist Ty “Bong” Dazo Passes Away

Marvel Comics and Dark Horse artist “Bong” Ty Dazo passed away earlier this week.

Reports of the Filipino artist’s death started circulating throughout the comic book community on social media before being confirmed by Marvel Comics‘ Twitter account.

Dazo contributed art to many popular Marvel comics over the last 30 years, including memorable stints on Deadpool and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. He most recently contributed art to 451 comics such as Bad Moon Rising and Darby Pop’s Side-Kicked.

The artist is perhaps best known for his tenured stint with Marvel Comics, including a significant contribution to various Deadpool series. He collaborated with Victor Gischler on the series Deadpool: Merc With a Mouth, and also drew a few issues of Daniel Way’s long run on the main series.

Dazo also contributed key miniseries for various events for Marvel, including Secret Invasion, Shadowland, War of Kings, and others.

Word of the artist’s passing caused many of his peers and fans to outpour with support and fond memories, sharing stories and photographs about Dazo.

A report from Bleeding Cool indicates that Dazo was diagnosed with liver cancer, and he is survived by his wife and two children.

