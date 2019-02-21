Boss Logic Praises Jake Gyllenhaal After ‘The Tonight Show’ Shout Out

Last night during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal gave a huge shout out to popular fan artist, BossLogic. Now, the artist is responding with nothing but praise for the Mysterio actor.

On The Tonight Show, Fallon brought up a photo that Gyllenhaal shared on his Instagram which features him alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, each of them in a piece of their respective Marvel costumes. When Fallon shared the image, Gyllenhaal was quick to point out that the piece was actually some of BossLogic’s fan art.

“That’s actually a guy named BossLogic,” the actor said. “He did that actually. Yeah, we should give a shout out to that guy, because I have no artistic skill whatsoever. There’d be no possibility I could pull that off.”

It’s a pretty great acknowledgement and BossLogic was left “speechless.”

“Speechless…. Holy crap,” the artist wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for the incredible shout out @jakegyllenhaal! Truly humbled is an understatement right now.”

BossLogic also went on to thank the fans who have long-shared his work.

“I love you all, you, my incredible fans who’ve held me up from the beginning,” he wrote.”

As for Gyllenhaal, the actor went on to be complimentary about working with Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

“He’s great dude,” Gyllenhaal said. “He’s awesome. He’s the nicest guy in the world. I’m super into him as Spider-Man.”

The comments echo his previous statement about how much he enjoyed working on Spider-Man: Far From Home, specifically about the jump from smaller films to the wide world of the MCU.

“It is. Yeah, people tend to consider me… I guess the movies I make are a little weird. Sometimes,” He said. “[But] it is different and it’s really fun. It was really fun. I was looking for a role in a space like that that felt I could do something with it, and I did something with it. I don’t know how good I did with it, but I something with it, and it’s very exciting!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters July 5th.