BossLogic: Ending the Decade on Top of the Graphic Design World

If you’re a loyal reader of ComicBook.com or an everyday user of social media with interests in geek culture, the name “BossLogic” is one you’re probably familiar with. The Australia-based graphic designer by the real name of Kode Abdo made a name for himself this decade when he started designing movie-accurate looks with hypothetical fan-castings. Thanks to BossLogic, John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic and Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne don’t have to be things we all draw up in our imagination. After years of creating viral sensations that became geek culture talk pieces, BossLogic capitalized on the buzz and began working with studios such as Disney, Sony, Lionsgate, and more with his talents.

“I have always been into art, my father was/is an artist and inspired me to do the same as he did,” Abdo tells ComicBook.com via e-mail. “He did not want that, fearing the world won’t compensate, but I kept going. I love art, I love comics, I love creating something out of nothing. It is like magic, who doesn’t like magic?”

BossLogic’s “magic” has earned him quite a following: 1.6 million users subscribe his feed on Instagram and he is closing in on 300,000 on Twitter. Those numbers might just see a boost, seeing as on Thursday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dropped the first look at his Black Adam character in art form to his 161 million followers — a joint effort between DC Comics legend Jim Lee and BossLogic.

BossLogic’s first professional gig goes back to the days of MySpace, working with Rick Ross to create an animated display photo. Back in those days, the younger Abdo wasn’t sure what to charge for his unique skill set, so he settled for $80 for his efforts. Abdo went on to find himself working with us here at ComicBook.com where we have a gallery of commissioned works from the artist, right up through imagining Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker prior to any images being released. The buzz around the artist often peaked when tapping into trending topics, as the same tactics work for him independently today. Nowadays, Abdo is able to make a comfortable living from the efforts, though the work is beginning to pile up as demand from studios gets greater and more common. As a result, Abdo admits he has learned a lot about “patience, working under pressure, communication with the world and above all trust, knowing who and when to trust someone.”

One of those someone’s Abdo has trusted along the way is his manager Brad Lambert, who has helped form those relationships with studios to create opportunities for professional growth. “We make a good team,” Lambert tells ComicBook.com. “He’s brilliant from the art/creative side and I bring the business/marketing elements to the table. I saw massive potential in him and we were able to make that a reality. This past year was amazing and I’m grateful for the experiences that we had and can’t wait to see what the future holds.” When Lambert is not networking at Hollywood events or on the phone in efforts to line up work for his clients, he spends his time spreading positivity on social media and podcasts.

“Boss is one of the most talented and creative people I’ve ever worked with,” Lambert says. “He creates brilliant pieces of art and is able to push it out to his almost 1.7M followers. Studios look at this collaboration as a win on many fronts – They get to partner with a well-known/fan-favorite artist, they get high-quality content for their campaigns and a built-in media spend of sorts because Boss reaches a ton of people with his page, which just so happens to be their target market.”

BossLogic is closing the decade on a high-note. 2019’s mic drop might be teaming up with Lee on Johnson’s Black Adam design but he previously worked on the biggest movie of all-time, working up a design for an Avengers: Endgame poster and having his work featured on the blu-ray covers of Spider-Man: Far From Home. He’s come a long way from the days of Scott Eastwood fan-casting as Wolverine images, although his feed seems to be staying true to the core which built in: impressive work, fun designs, and geek culture written all over it.

With such titles along with Aladdin, Annabelle Comes Home, Mortal Engines, Hellboy, and John Wick 3 already under his belt, Abdo is looking to launch himself into 2020 with tremendous momentum as a professional graphic designer. His adventures will inevitably continue, as fans are treated to more of his work in their Instagram feeds with the occasional black and white photo of himself and a mega-star hanging back stage at convention sometimes popping in — if you want to find Abdo in color having a good time at an event like the Endgame premiere, you’ll have to check in with man behind the curtain.

“The sky is the limit for Boss,” Lambert concludes. “The only person that can stop him, is himself. If he keeps at it, I could see him becoming an Art Director for a film or even a Creative Producer. His imagination and creativity is endless and I think it opens tremendous opportunities for him in the future.”

