BossLogic Creates MCU Version of Dark Captain Marvel

Brie Larson will be back in the eventual Captain Marvel sequel, but at the moment we don’t have a date of release for that yet. While we wait for more details about the ongoing adventures of Cap in the MCU, fans can enjoy her current adventures in the comics, and this week kicked off a big new arc in the series titled The Last Avenger. It has Captain Marvel turning on her teammates and attempting to take down the other Avengers, and while we are still in the dark about why, we have seen her start her mission in a surprising way, and with a new suit to boot. Artist BossLogic decided to make some tweaks to his Brie Larson Captain Marvel artwork and give it a Last Avenger makeover, and the results are slick.

For those unfamiliar, the new suit features a mask that covers Carol’s entire face with a red and black Hala star. The overall color scheme is also a bit darker, with sleek red lines and another Hala star design on the front. BossLogic delivered his own version of the suit below, and it’s definitely something we hope makes it into the MCU at some point down the line.

That suit is just to cool not to show up in the movies, though we do hope that when it does it doesn’t mean Carol is trying to kill the rest of the team.

Reworked one of my #captainmarvel pieces, made it a little darker 🙂 pic.twitter.com/OoRsTNgjPe — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 18, 2019

You can check out the art in the post above. As for The Last Avenger, the storyline kicked off in this week’s Captain Marvel #12. Captain Marvel #12 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Lee Garbett, with colors by Tamra Bonvillain and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

“CAPTAIN MARVEL VERSUS THE AVENGERS! Captain Marvel has fought off alien hordes. Rescued X-Men. Punched Thanos in the face. Literally saved the world. She now faces her greatest challenge: kill the Avengers. Has one of the world’s most powerful heroes gone dark? But why? And what does this mean for Carol…for the world? Life on earth will never be the same. Kelly Thompson teams up with Eisner-nominated artist Lee Garbett for a brand-new arc – and a bold new direction!”

Captain Marvel #12 is in comic stores now, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics and Captain Marvel!