Brie Larson Shot ‘Avengers 4’ Scenes Before ‘Captain Marvel’

Brie Larson will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain Marvel, but it turns out her first MCU film to actually shoot was Avengers 4.

The character Captain Marvel is first referred to in the post-credits sequence of Avengers: Infinity War, though not by name. Captain Marvel is going to have a part to play in the upcoming Avengers 4, which shot back to back with Infinity War, but also before Larson shot Captain Marvel, which is actually shooting now. Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus confirmed that when they talked about trying to film scenes that wouldn’t interfere with Cap’s origin story.

“We were in the position we were in with Spider-Man and Panther where Brie was going to have to shoot her scenes, I think its ok to say, before she shot Captain Marvel so we can’t really talk about what we decided but it was cleary a conversation we had to have with Ryan and Anna who didn’t exist yet before when we started that process so you are bringing directors on and were trying to set up something that will work for our movie and not screw up their movie,” McFeely told Collider.

So it seems Larson has already filmed that portion of her MCU career, though Avengers 4 will end up having some additional reshoots, so it will be interesting to see if Brie Larson is involved in any of those. If she is she will likely be wearing her comic-accurate costume color scheme, as opposed to the greenish themed version that has shown up in early set videos from the Captain Marvel set.

If you need a refresher on who Captain Marvel is and her history, you can get everything you need to know about the powerful hero right here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

