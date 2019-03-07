Brie Larson Remembers the Hardest Scenes to Shoot on Captain Marvel

✖

This week marks the two year anniversary of the release of Captain Marvel and to mark the occasion star Brie Larson has been reflecting on it in a new video on her YouTube channel. The Oscar winner opened up about multiple topics in the video, including how she got into character, the things she really had to focus on while preparing, how the stuntwork helped her, and what she hopes to bring to the upcoming sequel. When asked to reveal what was the hardest physical scene and the most emotional scene to make in the original Captain Marvel, Larson revealed it was difficult right from the jump.

"Honestly, probably the hardest thing for me was doing the fight sequence on the train," the actress revealed. "Because it was the first three days of shooting. So in my first three days on set as Captain Marvel on the film, Captain Marvel was doing like judo throws of my fellow stunt team members on a moving train. And then the hardest emotional scene, at the end of the film when Carol realizes that she’s been tricked and that she’s been made to believe that the Skrulls are bad when really they’re seeking refuge, and coming to terms with that and apologizing for the wrongs that she’s done."

Regarding the upcoming sequel, where Carol will seemingly have more than just Skrulls to apologize to for her behavior, Larson opened up about what she thinks she can bring to her character in the film.

"I've changed so much, I've grown so much and so I'm really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now," she added. "To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there's difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it's a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I'm excited to keep expanding on that."

Larson won't be alone when she stars in the upcoming sequel as Marvel Studios has confirmed that Iman Vellani will be appearing as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel along with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Nia DaCosta will direct. Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to be released November 11, 2022.