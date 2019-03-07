Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Declares She's the Strongest Avenger, Says Thanos Cheated

✖

After the latest episode of WandaVision, many people have taken to the Internet to declare once again that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is the strongest Avenger. However, there is one person that does not agree with that sentiment and that is Brie Larson. Unsurprisingly, Larson believes her own character, Captain Marvel, deserves the title. The Scarlet Witch versus Captain Marvel debate has always been a big one on social media, and while Larson did not mention Wanda in a recent interview shared by @valcaroI on Twitter, she did explain why she thinks Carol Danvers is the toughest Marvel hero out there...

“I mean, obviously I think I’m the strongest one ‘cause that’s [laughs] I’m just gonna keep starting that rumor. Why is it Captain Marvel? I don’t know, I didn’t write it. This is just how it is. These are just facts. I don’t make up these facts,” Larson joked with another laugh. “I think Thanos cheated,” she added. “I mean, listen, it’s such a fun game to play. I love the question ‘cause, you know, I obviously have a tongue and cheek thing with Chris Hemsworth about it because he’s very set that he’s the strongest one, so it’s all fun. I honestly think it’s whoever character you love is the strongest, but I’m biased so I’m gonna say it’s me." You can watch the interview in the tweet below:

So I asked brie “who is the strongest avenger? and why is it Carol Danvers.” and this was her response ✨ pic.twitter.com/oM7mFFTmDl — wendy (@valcaroI) February 26, 2021

Someone needs to ask Larson if she's watched WandaVision yet because maybe her answer will change! Speaking of Captain Marvel and WandaVision, Captain Marvel 2 is expected to feature the return of Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Parris shared some details about upcoming plans to begin filming Captain Marvel 2.

"I can say we haven't started shooting, and I don’t know when we will start," Parris explained. "It’s very interesting times we’re in, so I imagine they’ll start as soon as they can when it’s safe for everybody. So we’ll see."

Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled for a November 11, 2022 release date. In the meantime, the first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale coming on March 5th. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.