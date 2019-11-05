Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Teases Tarantula Encounter on Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Brie Larson might have gone toe to toe with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, but it’s possible she may have faced an even more frightening foe in the form of a tarantula, as seen in the above tease for a new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls. While an arachnid might not pose the same threat as the Mad Titan and his quest to eradicate half of the living universe, we’d argue that some people would be more terrified to come face to face with the eight-legged creature. Check out the tease above and tune in to a new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls tonight on National Geographic.

Tonight is your chance to watch me living my best mangrove life in Panama with @BearGrylls ! Not to brag but you def want me on your deserted island list or whatever! pic.twitter.com/CFWrlZgDUd — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 5, 2019

In the series, the famed survivalist takes A-list celebrities on journeys into the wildest locations around the world, forcing the stars to push their bodies and minds to the limit to successfully complete the adventure of a lifetime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Marvel actress has kept busy by signing on for a number of roles, fans are still wondering when we will next see her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that the sequel would be happening during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, yet denied us any details about when it was expected. Recent comments from Larson hint that even she’s unaware of when the sequel is expected to land in theaters.

“I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting. I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour,” Larson shared with Variety. “But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job.”

It sounds like some of those exciting opportunities outside of her job include appearing in the survival reality show.

With neither the Captain Marvel sequel or another team-up film on the schedule for Marvel, Larson’s appearances in non-Marvel films will have to hold us over.

Tune in to Running Wild with Bear Grylls tonight on National Geographic.

Will you be tuning in to the episode? Let us know in the comments below!