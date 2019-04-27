Brie Larson Thanks Captain Marvel Fans For Incredible Worldwide Tribute

Avengers: Endgame has officially hit theaters and it features one of the newest, fiercest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) was first introduced to the film franchise in Captain Marvel last month, which has since become one of the top 25 grossing movies of all time. The first MCU film to solely star a woman in the titular role has garnered fans around the world, and they’re thanking Larson in the coolest way. Posted by @thortiIla on Twitter, this map shows messages of thanks and appreciation to Larson from people everywhere. The actor saw the post, and was clearly honored.

Wow. This is incredible. Thank you!Happy to be alive at the same time as you game changers. Much respect 💖 https://t.co/7FmDgWK5eF — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 27, 2019

“To our captain, @brielarson,” the post begins. “It was our turn so now when you open the link, each mark on the map has a message if you click on it. Even if you don’t read all, I need you to know that there are 670+ messages from all over the world. We got you.”

“Wow. This is incredible. Thank you! Happy to be alive at the same time as you game changers. Much respect,” Larson replied.

You can see the full map of messages here.

Here are a few examples of the kind messages sent to Larson from people around the globe:

“Brie, thank you for playing such an inspiring, impactful superhero, and for just generally being a gorgeous angel with love in your heart,” said one fan in Africa.

“You are the superhero I wish I’d had as a kid, and I’m so glad to live in a world where little girls everywhere can look on the screen and say ‘that could be me,’” said another in North America.

“Thank you for being an absolute inspiration to girls and women of all ages, don’t stop fighting,” wrote an Australian fan.

In addition to Larson, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere, and Captain Marvel is still playing in select theaters.

