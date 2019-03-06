Build-A-Bear’s ‘Captain Marvel’ Plush Collection Includes Goose

In celebration of the Captain Marvel premiere and International Women’s Day on March 8th, Build-A-Bear Workshop has launched their Captain Marvel plush collection. You can order them all right here – and yes, it includes a Goose plush!

The full collection includes a Captain Marvel Bear ($25.50) with gold sparkles on her red fur, a Captain Marvel logo on the chest and right paw pad, as well as an image of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel on the right paw. A Captain Marvel costume for the bear can be purchased separately ($18), but the full gift set ($51) includes the bear, costume, and rubber boots to complete the look. An aviator jacket ($12.50) and tank top ($7.50) are also available to mix things up.

Our Captain Marvel review is available here. The synopsis reads:

“Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

In other Build-A-Bear popular movie tie-in news, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has been in theaters for a while now, and the existence of baby Night Lights are pretty common knowledge. So Build-A-Bear felt the time was right to finally bring the HTTYD plush family together.

Indeed, an adorable little Night Light plush with green eyes, black and white Night Light with green eyes, and black and white Night Light with blue eyes have joined their parents Toothless and Light Fury in Build-A-Bear Workshop’s How to Train Your Dragon collection. Each of the Night Lights only costs $10, and you can order them right here. Gifts sets with Toothless and Light Fury are also available. The full breakdown of the new releases is available below.

White Nightlight with Green Eyes ($10)

Black & White Nightlight with Green Eyes ($10)

Black & White Nightlight with Blue Eyes, $10

Special Edition Hidden World Toothless and Nightlights Gift Set ($65)

Light Fury and Nightlight Gift Set ($39)

