Can You Pass This Rigorous Fan-Made Marvel Test Before ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

Avengers: Endgame is a little more than a week away from finally hitting theaters, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are doing all they can to prepare for the highly-anticipated movie. From making fan art, posing new theories, and rewatching all the films, the Marvel fans are out in full source as we inch closer to the big release. One Reddit user, u/PatchClark, created a quiz for their girlfriend and shared it to the r/MarvelsStudios subreddit. While we normally don’t condone testing women on their MCU (or any fandom) knowledge, this quiz was sanctioned by the original poster’s significant other.

“I jokingly said I’d test my GF when she finished all the MCU movies, and she said ‘Haha, I dare you.’ So I spent this past weekend writing a 25 question test (complete with essay question) and I thought I’d share her results!,” they shared.

The original poster went on to share a link to the quiz, which you can check out here.

They included their e-mail hoping to see people’s responses, but considering the post has over 17,000 upvotes, their inbox probably needs a break.

“THANKS FOR ALL THE RESPONSES!,” they added later. “This was so fun to try and write, and I’m so glad that this community had such a strong response to the test! I’ve never ‘written’ a test or quiz before, so sorry that the quality isn’t quite up to academic standards, but I have appreciated all the fact checking and debating that’s been going on! I did want to say that I’m still at work, and may not be able to get my answer key out till much later, sorry about the timing, but thems the breaks. I’m also a little sorry if this test set off any strong feeling about the more toxic features that a fandom can bring out of people. But honestly this was a challenge set by my slightly competitive gf and I really enjoyed sharing it with everyone. (Almost as much fun as she’s had reading these comments today).”

Many fans commented on the post, shocked by how hard some of the questions were.

“Anyone else think some of this is pretty hard?,” u/hoxem asked.

“I think I did badly. I feel like such a fake,” u/phillipjpark replied.

“Wow, that’s one great set of questions. You clearly put a lot of effort into making it,” u/orionneb04 added.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

