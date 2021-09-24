Captain America 4 Star Anthony Mackie Channels Surprising Samuel L. Jackson Role in Hilarious Post

Yesterday, September 23rd, was Marvel star Anthony Mackie’s 43rd birthday, and he’s having a great year. Not only did he just star in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it was also recently announced that he will be starring in Captain America 4. In honor of Mackie’s birthday, many fans took to social media to honor the actor. However, Mackie’s own birthday post was definitely the highlight of the day. The actor channeled another Marvel star, Samuel L. Jackson, but instead of rocking the Nick Fury look, Mackie hilariously resembles Jackson’s character from the 2006 movie Black Snake Moan.

“When I started in this business, when asked who I wanted to be like, I always said Sam Jackson! Work ethic, Level of talent, body of work… unquestionable! I forgot to be specific about Sam Jackson from what muth*fu#kin movie I wanted to be… be careful what u ask for!!!! 😳 Of all the movies, how the hell I end up in Black Snake Muth*fu#kin Moan 😤 which Sam Jackson character would u say you look like right now… LoL @samuelljackson,” Mackie wrote. You can check out his side-by-side photos below:

During a recent interview with EW, Mackie revealed that he found out about Captain America 4 from a grocery store clerk.

“I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, ‘Yo, man. Is this real?!” [holds up a cellphone] “I’m like, ‘I haven’t heard anything.’ That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.”

As for Jackson, the actor is expected to return as Nick Fury in both The Marvels and Secret Invasion. Jackson has been teasing his return in various social media posts. Fury’s inclusion in The Marvels will likely set up his Secret Invasion series, which is all about a war with a sect of Skrulls. The Marvels is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta and is also set to star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers), WandaVision‘s grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Secret Invasion will feature Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott.

Happy Birthday, Anthony Mackie!