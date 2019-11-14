Captain America Star Chris Evans Breaks the Internet with New Pictures of His Dog

Chris Evans is best known for playing Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his fans also know him as a lover of dogs. The actor recently tweeted an adorable story about the dogs who show up in his next film, Knives Out, the star-studded comedy/mystery from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson. Well, Evans is making his fellow dog lovers happy once again by sharing some brand new photos of his own pup, Dodger. He posted the pictures to Twitter yesterday, and the images already have nearly 200,000 likes on the social media site.

Reconnecting with his west coast lion. pic.twitter.com/YKsSFeCLIm — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 13, 2019

“Reconnecting with his west coast lion,” Evans wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including some celebrities:

“Um I played TIMON but ok,” Billy Eichner joked.

It’s fun to see Eichner hop into Evans’ comments as the two men just worked together when Evans was a guest on Billy on the Street.

As for Dodger the doggo, Evans gives him a lot of love on social media. He posted a heartwarming photo of them together this Valentine’s Day and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger’s only talent: he can also sing!

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score after 110 reviews. In addition to Evans, the film stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Evans’ next project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber. After that, Evans is expected to appear in Jekyll, a new horror/mystery from Ruben Fleischer, the director of Zombieland and Venom.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.