7 Actors Who Were in Marvel Movies Before They Were Famous

The world of Marvel has brought in so many famous actors into its movies over the decades, but some of them weren’t well known at the time. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Marvel standalone installments, the comic book film and TV franchise has boosted, revived, and started acting careers. Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth achieved immense fame thanks to their roles as Steve Rogers/Captain America and Thor in the MCU, while Robert Downey Jr. returned to form when he was cast to play Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Recently, the likes of Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani and Echo‘s Alaqua Cox earned their first acting roles in Marvel properties. Even outside of the MCU, now-famous performers got their start. These seven famous actors appeared in Marvel movies before they reached true stardom.

1) Jenna Ortega

Before Jenna Ortega skyrocketed to fame thanks to projects like Wednesday, The Fallout, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and the Scream franchise, she had a small role in an MCU movie. In her film debut at the age of 10, Ortega played the Vice President’s daughter in 2013’s Iron Man 3. The character neither has a name nor speaks any lines in her several seconds of screen time. Most MCU fans have likely forgotten Ortega’s appearance given that she wasn’t well-known at the time, but her short scene serves as a fun reminder that current stars are hiding in some of Marvel’s older titles. Moreover, perhaps Ortega’s status as a rising star could see her return to the MCU in a much more prominent role.

2) Ariana Greenblatt

Today, movie fans know Ariana Greenblatt from Barbie, in which she plays the character real-world character Sasha, and the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka, in which she portrays a young Ahsoka Tano. Prior to landing her most recognized roles, Greenblatt appeared as the childhood version of Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War at just 10 years old. Greenblatt’s Gamora takes center stage in flashback scenes with Thanos (Josh Brolin). Avengers: Infinity War takes this opportunity to depict Thanos’ destruction of Gamora’s home planet and adoption of her as his daughter.

Greenblatt’s career has been exciting to follow over the last few years, and fans can see the star next in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Amid Greenblatt’s increasing fame, it’s cool to know that the MCU was part of her beginning in Hollywood.

3) Jack Champion

Jack Champion’s rise to stardom involves his big role as Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash, as well as a smaller appearance as Ethan Landry in Scream VI. MCU fans will be surprised to find out that Champion has a brief cameo toward the beginning of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The actor, who was about 15 at the time, can be seen riding past Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) on a bike in one scene. Champion doesn’t speak in Avengers: Endgame, and it’s hard to recognize him after seeing his look in Avatar: The Way of Water. Although Champion isn’t commonly recognized for his blink-and-you-miss-it Marvel tenure, the young star can say that he’s featured in two of the most lucrative film franchises of all time.

4) Octavia Spencer

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer is a veteran of Hollywood and boasts highly-acclaimed roles in The Help, Hidden Figures, The Shape of Water, and many more. Earlier in her career, Spencer took a role in 2002’s Spider-Man, playing the check-in lady at the wrestling event in Sam Raimi’s Marvel movie. Spencer only spends about 20 seconds on screen in Spider-Man, but she makes the most of it with a fine delivery of her character’s sly judgement of Peter Parker’s (Tobey Maguire) entry into the event. It’s amazing how Spencer’s talent shines through in such a small and simple role, and it proves that any great actor can impress regardless of the circumstances.

5) Rebel Wilson

Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson makes an appearance in 2007’s Ghost Rider, marking an unlikely Marvel debut for the actress and comedian in her second-ever movie role. In the film, she plays the woman in the alley being interviewed on the news. Marvel’s Ghost Rider, starring Nicolas Cage as the main character Johnny Blaze, is far from one of the franchise’s most beloved installments, but it has at least garnered some appreciation for its star-studded, which includes a then-unknown Wilson. The performer’s career took off in the years following Ghost Rider, and she’s now a recognizable and well-respected face in Hollywood.

6) Joe Manganiello

Before Joe Manganiello rose to fame in the industry through the TV series True Blood and the Magic Mike movie franchise, he played a role in two Marvel superhero films. In Spider-Man and 2007’s Spider-Man 3, Manganiello portrays Flash Thompson — the obnoxious high school jock who frequently bullies Peter. The actor impressively captures Flash’s egotistical and hostile demeanor, cementing him as a standout supporting character in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Manganiello subsequently appeared in more noteworthy roles outside of Marvel, however, his Spider-Man performances should still be appreciated. Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man and MCU Spider-Man movies brought Flash back, casting Chris Zylka and Tony Revolori to succeed Manganiello.

7) Elizabeth Banks

The first few years of Elizabeth Banks’ acting career surprisingly led her to Marvel. In Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3, she portrays Betty Brant — the secretary at the Daily Bugle. Banks has limited screen time throughout the trilogy, though the part of Betty is widely considered her breakout role. She wasn’t well-known at the time Spider-Man released in theaters, but Banks delivered a lively performance full of sarcastic humor.

Banks’ Marvel gigs propelled her to future roles in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Slither, The Hunger Games franchise, and more. When the MCU brought the world of Spider-Man to the big screen, it opted for a high school-aged Betty played by Angourie Rice.

Do you remember these actors' Marvel roles?