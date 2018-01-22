‘Captain America’s Chris Evans Celebrates Patriots Win With Class

The New England Patriots topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 Sunday, landing the team a spot in Super Bowl 52 — the franchise’s third visit in the last four seasons.

WOW!!!!!! What a game!!!!!!! Jags played their hearts out. Congrats on a great season fellas. Very worthy opponent — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 22, 2018

Captain America actor and Patriots super fan Chris Evans celebrated the win on Twitter, offering a classy congratulations to the Jags.

“What a game,” Evans wrote. “Jags played their hearts out. Congrats on a great season fellas. Very worthy opponent.”

The Jaguars scored their first playoff win in ten years against the Buffalo Bills, going on to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers and advancing to their third AFC Championship game — their first since 1999.

Super Bowl 52 marks the tenth Super Bowl for the Patriots franchise and quarterback Tom Brady’s eighth.

Evans and Avengers: Infinity War co-star Jeremy Renner, who plays bow-wielding Hawkeye, celebrated the Patriots’ Super Bowl win last February with a hilarious viral video of the actors erupting in cheers.

Evans and co-star Don Cheadle, who plays heavy firepower War Machine, got into a friendly spat over NFL fantasy football earlier this month, with Cheadle calling Brady Evans’ “bff [best friend forever].”

The actor has since become a household name for his portrayal of Steve Rogers-slash-Captain America in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, admitting earlier this month he was initially hesitant to take the role.

“Normally you do one of those movies at a time and if that movie hits and is a success, your life changes,” Evans said.

“The worry was if this movie hits and there is a life style change and I don’t react well to it, I don’t have the opportunity — the luxury — to say ‘You know guys, I’m good.’”

“I get anxiety about certain things, with press and things like that and all those things are tied into Marvel responsibilities,” the Marvel star explained.

“And it kind of started to shift on me. It started to feel like maybe the thing that you’re most scared of is exactly what you should do. Maybe this is what you should push yourself into.”

Evans calls the role a “blessing,” saying the do-gooder superhero has “such a nice energy to try to encompass every day.”

“You can’t help but try and compare it to your own life and find kind of analogous circumstances where you can live up to the person you try to portray each day,” Evans said. “No, its a blessing. I love it.”

He’ll next appear as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Infinity War, out May 4, and Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.