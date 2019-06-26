Captain America Star Chris Evans’ Role in Mystery Date Game From Early 2000s Goes Viral

There are few things more enjoyable than throwback photos of your favorite celebrities, and this month has been extra kind when it comes to old Chris Evans content. The actor best known for playing Captain America/Steve Rogers shared some old headshot photos to Twitter recently, and now fans are diving even deeper into the actor’s history. Before he was Chris Evans, super star, he was Tyler, a dream boyfriend in the board game Mystery Date. Shared by Dana Schwartz on Twitter, this thread will transport you right back to middle school.

wow @ChrisEvans I think you have some explaining to do “tyler” pic.twitter.com/q0MSeC0B6o — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 25, 2019

The post has since gone viral, sparking some hilarious online reactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“THIS IS LIKE FINDING OUT MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE,” @BriannaWu replied.

“I have never seen someone looking so 12 and so 30 at the same time,” @RealBenLombardo added.

“@ChrisEvans giving me unrealistic expectations of men since 2005. Meet you at secret Beach? 555-5555,” @stephanieethomp wrote.

Although, this response is definitely a favorite:

“I don’t know. Family, stability… the guy who wanted all that went in the ice 75 years ago. I think someone else came out. No YOU hang up. No, YOU!” pic.twitter.com/0s0oq5qM7g — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) June 25, 2019

Check out the full Twitter Moment here.

While his days of being Tyler the heartbreaker may be over, fans can still catch Evans in Avengers: Endgame on the big screen. The movie is being re-released in theaters this weekend with six extra minutes of footage. This year, you can also see Evans in Knives Out, the latest film from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson. Evans will also be acting alongside The Haunting of Hill House‘s Michiel Huisman in The Red Sea Dicing Resort.

In addition to Evans, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in select theaters. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.