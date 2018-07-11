Chris Evans Approves Of Hilarious ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Dub Using Billy Eichner’s Voice

Being the star of a multi-billion dollar franchise often means being the butt of countless jokes, though, in the case of Chris Evans, the actor has no problem poking fun at his films. Billy Eichner, star of the Billy on the Street series, shared a video in which audio from his show was inserted over footage of Captain America: Civil War, leading Evans to not only share the video, but also add his own comments.

Hey @ChrisEvans this is what happened when someone put audio from Billy on the Street into Captain America https://t.co/euHWkoVTO4 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 9, 2018

Eichner shared the above video, tagging Evans into the conversation. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star then shared Eichner’s tweet and added, “That’s exactly what I was going for in that moment. I’m glad someone picked up on my inner monologue.”

Making the clip even more absurd and hilarious is that the footage is of the big airport action scene in which Cap is rallying his allies, only for the updated audio to proclaim, “Let’s go, lesbians, let’s go! Here we go lesbians, here we go lesbians, come on.”

Evans has become one of the most famous members of the MCU, amassing more than nine million followers on Twitter. The actor often posts links to charity organizations and spreads the word about important causes, yet he never shies away from the opportunity to embrace the lighter sides of social media.

Last month, the actor got dragged into an epic nerd debate, as one user questioned if Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber was strong enough to cut through Cap’s vibranium shield. Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, first weighed in on the debate, claiming that, in the Marvel Universe, the lightsaber wouldn’t be strong enough to slice the shield, but in the Star Wars universe, “Luke wouldn’t fight a hero, but if asked to do so, he could cut it into a million little pieces.”

The Captain America actor couldn’t help but join the conversation, claiming that he secretly had vibranium ninja stars, which would likely complicate the altercation.

Also in June, Evans wished his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Chris Pratt a happy birthday by sharing a photo of his dog peeing on a sign which read, “Property of Star-Lord Dogs Beware!” with Evans adding the caption, “Happy Birthday @prattprattpratt from me and this giver of zero f*cks. We hope you’re getting showered with affection today.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are in theaters now. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

