Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Shares Image of John Cena as Captain America

There has been some recent online buzz around the idea of WWE’s John Cena playing Marvel’s Captain Americas. Now Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has chimed in.

On his Instagram, Liefeld shared an image of John Cena’s on top of Captain America’s body. Specifically, Liefeld used his own somewhat infamous rendering of Captain America for the body.

“So, is this really a thing?” Liefeld wrote on Instagram. “Rumors of John Cena as Cap huh? Those are big pecs to fill!”

Last week, popular fan artist BossLogic took a humorous approach in imagining Cena as Cap.

The connection between Cena and Captain America began with a mysterious social media post from Cena.

The future of Captain America was cast in doubt following Chris Evans’ emotional farewell to the character.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day, to say the least,” Evans tweeted. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans later provided some more context to the tweet, hoping to appease those who felt his post spoiled Cap’s fate in Avengers 4.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Should Captain America fall, there are two successors from the Marvel Comics universe who could wield the shield. Cap’s old partner Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), became Captain America in the comics after Steve Rogers’ death. The Falcon, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), took the mantle when the super soldier serum wore off, rendering Rogers unable to continue in the role. The Winter Soldier and Falcon series reportedly in development could address this issue.

It is unclear who Cena would even play if he did become Captain America. It is unlikely that Marvel would simply recast Steve Rogers. Perhaps Cena could play John Walker, the replacement Captain America who later became US Agent.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.