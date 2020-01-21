Captain America’s Shield Returns in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Set Photo

Captain America’s iconic star-spangled shield made of vibranium has resurfaced, repaired from the damage it took in Avengers: Endgame, in new set photos from the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Many suspected the shield would go to Sam Wilson, the man who inherited the repaired shield from Steve Rogers at the end of Endgame, going on to fulfill his Falcon Captain America destiny as was laid out on the pages of Marvel Comics books. However, it is Wyatt Russell‘s US Agent who has been seen holding the iconic shield on the Atlanta set of the upcoming Marvel show.

Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie will likely possess the shield for a substantial portion of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, especially considering he walked onto the stage at San Diego Comic-Con holding the shield when the series was announced in July. In fact, both Mackie and co-star Sebastian Stan wielded the shield. Mackie has, however, clarified that he will not be the new Captain America, so it will be interesting to see how the mantle passes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if at all.

Check out the photos of US Agent holding Captain America’s shield in the images in the tweet below…

Wyatt Russell spotted filming ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ series https://t.co/6slFw5Z9U8 pic.twitter.com/cONEQhatVo — Page Six (@PageSix) January 21, 2020

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to hit the Disney+ streaming service later this year.

Russell joins the series as US Agent, real name John Walker, for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. US Agent, in Marvel comic books, has made strong efforts to discredit Captain America, especially when he operated under the guise of Super-Patriot. Walker, however, always claimed to have America’s best interests in mind and he became US Agent after faking his real identity’s death.

