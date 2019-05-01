Captain America’s SPOILER Revealed

Avengers: Endgame is very much a movie about the original six Avengers, bringing their natural story arcs to an end and kicking off some in new directions. That is definitely the case for Captain America, whose fate many had wondered about going into the movie alongside fellow Avenger Iron Man. We definitely got our answers about Captain America by the time the credits rolled, and it has big implications not only for the character but also for the future of the Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned. Towards the end of Endgame, we see Captain America heading back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places in time. The machine is set to bring him back within 5 seconds, but when they activate it nothing happens. As Banner tries to figure out the machine Bucky and Sam are waiting for him to return, and Bucky notices someone on a bench.

He points the person out to Sam, and he walks over. We come to find out it’s Steve Rogers, but a much older Steve Rogers. Rogers reveals he stayed back in time and lived his life out with Peggy instead of returning to the present, and he doesn’t regret it in the least. He did bring something with him though, and it’s his trademark shield, and he needs someone to take it.

That person is Sam Wilson, and Bucky looks at him in approval. It looks like Sam will be the MCU’s next Captain America, following his path in the comics.

Both Bucky and Sam have been Captain America at different times in the comics, but Sam is the most recent. He would eventually give up the mantle, but he did have a memorable run with it, doing some things much differently than Cap ever did. We can’t wait to see Sam embrace it in the upcoming Phases, and here’s hoping we get to see him wield the shield sooner than later.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

