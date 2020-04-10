Captain America Star Chris Evans Never Got Slack From Marvel Studios Over Political Tweets

Even though Chris Evans is mostly known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor is also widely involved and passionate about many causes he believes in, especially when it comes to dogs and politics. And while his frequent photos of his fur babies garner a lot of Likes on social media, his impassioned opinions about politics tend to be a bit more divisive. As a vocal critic of United States President Donald Trump and other conservative figures, Evans has in turned received his own backlash from that voter base as well as other people who prefer celebrities don’t get involved in politics altogether.

That said, neither Disney nor Marvel Studios ever requested their Captain America actor to tone down his political opinions on social media, especially when it comes to Trump.

“I’m a little vocal on Twitter and sometimes you get the question as to whether or not Marvel has an issue with it. And I have never had any slack from Marvel or anyone in my life, really,” Evans explained to Esquire.

The Captain America actor has had an increased focus on activism lately, especially now that his commitment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has since ended. Evans is currently working on launching his political website A Starting Point, declaring that he’s laying off of espousing his own views on Twitter as his team prepares the platform.

But this hasn’t stopped fans from clamoring for his return to Marvel Studios, but the actor isn’t eager for Captain America’s comeback so soon after Avengers: Endgame

“To Marvel? Wow. Everything clicks when I get up,” Evans began. “Recovery is not the same. You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know.”

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he continued. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. “It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

Evans can next be seen in the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, which premieres on the streaming service on April 24th.