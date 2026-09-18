5 Marvel Characters You Forgot Exist In The MCU (#1 Has Never Even Been Shown)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most expansive movie franchises ever made, and it features a staggering number of Marvel characters adapted from the comics. The coolest and strongest MCU characters are usually those that get the most attention from fans, as they typically tend to play a pretty major role in the franchise’s stories. The MCU has delivered many iconic heroes and villains, and has put its own spin on several other characters from the wider Marvel Universe along the way. With the amount that MCU movies are closely examined and dissected, it’s rare that any of the franchise’s films hold secrets for very long, especially where it concerns the identities of certain characters.

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Over the years, there have been many minor MCU movie characters that are actually much more important than they seem. Whether it’s characters who are huge in the comics being introduced in easy-to-miss roles in the movies or background characters who are explained to be more important than they seem, the MCU has a habit of hiding some of its Marvel figures. The following are all well-known figures among Marvel fans that, for one reason or another, have been forgotten about since they were introduced into the MCU.

5) The Chameleon

Over the past decade, there have been many Spider-Man villains introduced into the MCU, but not all of them have been as memorable as others. While the major threats Tom Holland’s hero has battled are the most obvious, several smaller antagonists have also been introduced, fleshing out his MCU rogues’ gallery. One particular Spider-Man villain has been officially established within the franchise, and, in a bizarre ironic twist, very few fans even noticed his inclusion.

Spider-Man: Far From Home introduced Dimitri Smerdyakov into the hero’s story, establishing him as a minor operative in Nick Fury’s employ who briefly serves as Peter Parker’s chauffeur. However, fans of the comics will know that Dimitri is actually the Chameleon, the master of disguise who actually served as the first supervillain Spider-Man ever fought. Among the many other more eye-catching villains introduced into Spidey’s MCU story, it’s easy to forget that the franchise has already introduced its underwhelming version of the Chameleon.

4) Phyla-Vell

Despite being an incredibly powerful character within the wider Marvel Universe, Phyla-Vell’s MCU story has gotten off to an incredibly slow start. Briefly introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as one of the new members of the Guardians of the Galaxy within the MCU, Phyla is only briefly identified and shown in the end-credits scene as one of the team’s newest additions. Short though her MCU debut was, it firmly establishes the character as existing within the franchise.

In the comics, Phyla-Vell is one of several characters to have adopted the mantle of Captain Marvel, and she has also been known as the hero Quasar and Martyr at other times. A Titanian-Kree hybrid, Phyla possesses an array of abilities that make her a formidable hero within the Marvel Universe. While it isn’t clear if the MCU’s version of the character has the same backstory and power set, Phyla-Vell has been officially introduced, even if the franchise has since forgotten all about her.

3) Doc Samson

The Hulk is one of Marvel’s most iconic figures, and he often comes with a whole array of Hulk-adjacent characters in the comics. Among these gamma-infused figures is Doc Samson, a superhuman Hulk character who doubles as a psychiatrist to many Marvel heroes. While he’s rarely been considered anything more than a supporting character, Doc Samson has proven a long-lasting figure within the Marvel Universe, particularly when it comes to the Hulk.

Doc Samson was also introduced into the MCU, with Ty Burrell playing Leonard Samson, Betty Ross’ boyfriend, in The Incredible Hulk. However, it’s easy to forget, as not only did the character not absorb any gamma radiation and transform into his super-strong alter ego, but he has yet to make a follow-up appearance. Considering he’s now been missing for almost two decades, it seems that we won’t see this particular Marvel character in the MCU ever again, even if he has already been confirmed as existing in its continuity.

2) Helen Cho

Avengers: Age of Ultron introduced many new characters into the MCU, including Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, Vision, and Ultron himself. However, it also introduced Helen Cho, the world-renowned Korean physicist who was originally working for the Avengers, only to later be coerced into doing Ultron’s bidding by creating him a new body. While Helen Cho herself is only a pretty minor character in the wider Marvel Comics Universe, her appearance does tease an exciting young hero.

In the comics, Helen Cho is the mother of Amadeus Cho, a young Hulk hero who is one of the smartest characters in the Marvel Universe. The connection between Helen and one of Marvel’s most exciting young characters was never explored in the MCU, and doesn’t seem likely to be any time soon. After her appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Helen Cho sadly became another Marvel movie character who disappeared without any explanation, leading many fans to forget she exists in the franchise at all.

1) Rick Jones

While many of the above Marvel characters in the MCU were shown and then forgotten all about, this one is a little different. Rick Jones himself has never appeared in the MCU, but he does definitely exist within its story. The opening montage of The Incredible Hulk briefly chronicles the accident that led to the Hulk’s creation, and some of the documentation shown on screen references Rick Jones’ involvement. This cements Bruce Banner’s long-time friend as a part of the MCU, even if the franchise has yet to reveal him.

In the comics, Rick Jones is one of Marvel’s greatest supporting characters, playing sidekick to several prominent heroes over the years as well as becoming something of a powerful hero in his own right. He’s a character with connections to so many important Marvel characters that it’s unsurprising that he exists within the MCU. What is surprising, though, is that the franchise has never elaborated on him or even shown him on screen, making him by far the most bizarre MCU inclusion that fans have likely forgotten all about within the context of his status in the franchise.