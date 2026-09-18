Marvel Rumor Teases Major Team’s Debut After Secret Wars, But Can It Coexist With X-Men?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is due for a major reset soon, and fans have high expectations for it. The current MCU Multiverse Saga will come to an end with the next two Avengers movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. We know enough about what Doomsday‘s plotline and character conflicts are all about, but Secret Wars is very much still a mystery. There have been several different Secret Wars events in Marvel Comics over the years, with the latest being Jonathan Hickman’s radical reimagining of the “Battleworld” concept and the deep drama between Doctor Doom and Reed Richards as both try to control the multiverse (or what’s left of it).

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A year ago, some Marvel movie concept art leaked online, which was thought to be from Doomsday, but was later thought to actually be from Secret Wars. Within that concept art was a tease that a major Marvel team was going to make their debut. Now, some new rumors point to those early leaks being very valid.

RUMOR: The Champions (aka Young Avengers ) Are Coming In MCU Phase Seven

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Alex Perez over on Cosmic Circus was dropping some insider information about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. When asked, “Do you still think we get a Champions project?” Perez responded, “Yes. It’s coming. And when we get VisionQuest, you’ll see the Vision (and the vision).

In addition to insisting that a Champions project is happening, Perez went on to confirm that some details of the leaked concept art for Secret Wars were indeed accurate – namely, the inclusion of Wiccan (Billy Maximoff) as one of the young heroes we’ll see in the film. As Perez tells it, Billy will “for sure” get a moment “to shine” in Secret Wars; apparently, we’ll also “definitely” get a bigger lineup of Champions/Young Avengers team members than seen in the leaked artwork. The leak showed Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Tommy Maximoff/Speed (actor unknown), Billy Maximoff/Wiccan (Joe Locke), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), sitting at a cantina table with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Wong (Benedict Wong). For some reason, X-Men’s wacky character Doop was also floating in the background.

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That Doop connection may be key, believe it or not: Not only will the MCU X-Men reboot be coming in 2028, but that film will also have to stand alongside the other MCU films like Ghost Rider, Black Panther III, and, yes, a Champions/Young Avengers movie. Given what we saw from Jean Grey’s (Sadie Sink) story in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the young mutants of the MCU will be in a much darker place than the next generation of Avengers. Making those different worlds cross over organically and smoothly will be a challenge, but one that could yield really great results.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th. Avengers: Secret Wars will follow on December 17, 2027.