Captain America: The Winter Soldier Legendary Fight Scene Reimagined With Terrible Sound Effects

On your list of things you didn’t know you needed to see today, feel free to add this now-viral Captain America: The Winter Soldier video. Using one of The Winter Soldier‘s most well-known fight scenes, Reddit user u/MissChemistryNerd added an insane amount of slapstick-style sound effects that will leave you laughing pretty heavily. Posted earlier this weekend, the video is now one of the most popular posts on r/MarvelStudios, quickly amassing over 16 thousand upvotes — it can be seen in its entirety above or by clicking here.

Conveniently enough, the scene also includes one of the only times fans will ever see Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) hold the iconic red, white, and blue shield. In a recent interview at Comic-Con, Stan himself admitted Barnes would never be able to wear the Captain America mantle.

“I don’t know about that,” Stan admits. It makes no sense for him to…why would you give it to the guy that’s been trying to have a whole new history outside of the thing he’s been trapped by. I remember I found out [about Falcon getting the shield] the day we were shooting. I was like ‘Oh wow, this is the deal.’ But it makes sense. He’s [Sam Wilson] has been his [Captain America’s] right-hand for a long time at this point.”

Though Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is now long gone — or at least out of commission — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will now have the responsibility of picking up the shield. Mackie and Stan will both appear alongside Daniel Brühl in Disney+’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, due out next year.

Where would you rank The Winter Soldier in your list of MCU rankings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Captain America: The Winter Soldier is now available wherever movies are sold.

