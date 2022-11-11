Captain Marvel 2 to Begin Filming Next Month

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is kicking back into high gear, with an ever-growing number of movies and Disney+ exclusive shows in various stages of production. Recent reports had indicated that Captain Marvel 2 would soon join that roster, with filming expected to begin later this spring. A new report from Production Weekly confirms as much, confirming that the film is targeting a May 31st start date. Production is expected to occur in Pinewood Studios in the UK, as well as Los Angeles and New Jersey.

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, with a script written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. The film will see the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and will also feature appearances from Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Zawe Ashton in a currently unknown role.

"You watch these movies and you see people do these like 'Whoa,' like when a superhero does a really cool turn around or something," Larson said on a video on her YouTube channel earlier this year. "I didn't have that living in me so I had to be taught how to do that....I've changed so much, I've grown so much and so I'm really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now. To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there's difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it's a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I'm excited to keep expanding on that."

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.