‘Captain Marvel’: How The Movie Ties Into ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Serving as the final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie before Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel has a few moments and details which tie it to the upcoming ensemble film.

Spoilers for the Captain Marvel movie follow. Major spoilers!

It appears the only character from Captain Marvel who will appear in Avengers: Endgame is the titular heroine herself, seeing as Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson claims he won’t be appearing in the upcoming film. Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, however, is set to make her first appearance in an ensemble film with the other Marvel heroes.

The first connection was revealed in the post-credits sequences. Carol Danvers responds to Nick Fury’s pager which is now being held at the Avengers facility in upstate New York. In the aftermath of Thanos snapping his fingers, she has one question on her mind: “Where’s Fury?” It seems to confirm the belief that a character was edited out of the trailer for Avengers: Endgame, putting Captain Marvel among the ranks of Captain America, Black Widow, War Machine, and Bruce Banner early in the movie.

How Carol gets along with other super heroes is unknown but the Russo Brothers had a very specific approach to directing the uber powerful character.

“Well for us, with super powerful characters, it’s always about the flaw in the character, how is the character human? How is the character accessible?” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “I have a hard time with comic book characters, I did as a child, that were too powerful because I never feared for them, I never felt like I could relate to them. I think that’s why traditionally Batman is the most popular DC comic character, he’s human. So, it’s important for us when we’re working with uber-powerful characters, to understand their vulnerability on a psychological level.”

Co-director Anthony Russo added on to the point: “And that’s of course, and then we follow, the way we challenge a character like that is taking them through scenarios that make things more complicated on that vulnerability. And challenge that vulnerability.”

The other strong connection may lay in the Space Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones currently in Thanos’ possession. Captain Marvel dealt with the Space Stone directly but likely had no idea that this powerful item was inside of the Tesseract which Yon-Rogg and Mar-Vell were so eager to possess.

As Avengers: Endgame seeks to undo Thanos’ deeds of snapping his fingers to erase half of the universe’s living creatures from existence, Captain Marvel’s 1995 events could play a part as the Space Stone will serve a key role.

Larson says joining the Avengers was not tremendously intimidating, given her history with several of the actors who have been a part of the franchise for much longer than her. “It was great. A lot of those actors I’ve known for a while so it was great,” Larson told ComicBook.com. “It was like my first real introduction so I was able to ask stupid questions and feel like I was joining this giant family.”

Finally, Carol may have encountered several characters who have dealt with Thanos in the past, or encountered him herself along the way. For example, Ronan the Accuser worked for Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy and was seen doing battle with Captain Marvel via his space ships in 1995. Korath the Pursuer ends up working for Ronan after having worked with Carol when she thought herself to be a Kree. The connections are all there, meaning Carol may have information or encounters which will come in handy for the Avengers as they prepare for one last stand.

