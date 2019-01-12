‘Captain Marvel’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Released by Entertainment Tonight

Captain Marvel will be soaring into theaters soon, and to tide you over we now have a new look behind the scenes with Brie Larson.

Larson recently gave fans a look at the set in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying “Doesn’t it look like we’re waiting to go on a ride at Disney Land?” Larson was in full costume during the interview and explained that it took a while to actually try the whole thing on. When she finally did get the chance though, it did not disappoint.

“For a while, I was just trying everything on in pieces,” Larson said. “It took probably close to a year, because everything is like a different craftsman that’s like eight different people that sew different parts of the costume, and then when I finally put it all on and together I did get emotional.”

Larson was also under the assumption that she would be doing most of her own stunts, though that turned out not to be the case.

“Well part of it was just ignorance,” Larson said. “I just thought that that’s what’s required of me, so I carved out 9 months to train and kind of retool everything, and it wasn’t until we started shooting that I realized that nobody does their stunts.”

Larson will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut alongside MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson, who will be playing a younger version of Nick Fury int he film. Larson talked a bit about working with him on set, though one conversation didn’t quite go the way she figured it would

“He asked to go to dinner and I thought like ‘oh, he’s gonna…this is the moment.’ Sit me down and be like ‘these are the big life lessons of the world. And I remember being like ‘hmmm, we’re still like shooting the breeze like when do I get my big thing’, and he’s like ‘you don’t need to hear anything from me’, and I was like ‘oh my God, it’s so profound,” Larson said.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, 2019.

