‘Captain Marvel’ Apparently Features Bootleg Nine Inch Nails Shirt

Now that Captain Marvel has been released to the masses, fans have had ample time to pick the film apart looking for Easter eggs and the like. One Easter egg, if you can call it that, was the Nine Inch Nails shirt Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) wears for a good chunk of the film.

That same Nine Inch Nails shirt appears to be an unlicensed shirt. Former Nine Inch Nails art director Rob Sheridan took to Twitter to share why he thought the shirt was a bootleg.

You can tell it’s a bootleg because they always get the outside rectangle wrong. It’s too thin, it’s supposed to be the same width as the letters. I had to deal with people fucking up this logo for years, it was all I could see through the whole fucking movie. This is my curse. pic.twitter.com/AWzVOueRzT — Rob Sheridan 🔜 ECCC (@rob_sheridan) March 9, 2019

As seen in the tweet, Sheridan points out the rectangle surrounding the NIN wordmark should be the same width as the typography found in the logo. In a still from the movie, it’s clear the rectangle isn’t the same width.

It should be noted that Sheridan was a fan of the film and he later went on to say the tweet pointing out the shirt was meant to be a joke.

But the movie was fun. Please make Goose an Avenger. — Rob Sheridan 🔜 ECCC (@rob_sheridan) March 9, 2019

The band has since joined forces with Marvel Studios to create a collaborative t-shirt design featuring both the Nine Inch Nails logo and a star reminiscent of Danvers’ Kree suit. Those shirts are now available for preorder starting at $25.00.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming films from Marvel Studios include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What 90s Easter eggs did you catch in Captain Marvel?

