‘Captain Marvel’ Tracking for Huge $140 Million+ Opening

Surprising absolutely no one, it looks like Marvel Studios will have another massive hit on their hands when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters.

Long range tracking numbers have finally been reported, and BoxOffice.com is predicting Brie Larson’s superhero debut will bring in between $140 million to $180 million for its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

This is not an unimaginable feat, as previous March success stories include Beauty and the Beast ($174.8 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million), and The Hunger Games ($152.5 million). Plus, it has all the buzz of a Marvel Studios movie with some major implications for Avengers: Endgame, which is sure to be one of the year’s biggest films

March has been a decent month for both Disney movies, superhero movies, and big franchise films, so they have a good chance to strike gold once again with Captain Marvel.

Movie ticket retailer Fandango has reported that the first 24 hours of pre-sales have already outpaced Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, with Captain Marvel placing behind Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War in advanced ticket sales.

“We’re seeing fantastic advance ticket sales for Captain Marvel because it’s a historic film for Marvel Studios, one that fans have been waiting to see for a decade,” said Fandango’s Erik Davis. “As the studio’s first female-driven superhero film, Captain Marvel is a benchmark moment for the genre, for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for star Brie Larson, who will play the most powerful Marvel superhero to date.”

Superhero origin stories haven’t typically hauled in that much money in their opening weekends, with Black Panther being an exception. But Marvel Studios seems to be going a similar route with Captain Marvel, and the filmmakers are quick to admit that it’s not a typical origin story.

“I think one of the really fun things about this movie, because it is an origin story, is that it’s not your traditional origin story,” said co-director Anna Boden. “What’s going to be fun and surprising for an audience is going to be uncovering the mystery of how this particular superhero got her powers and became who she is, along with [being] on a journey with this character.

“It was a really fun way to make a movie, a really fun way to imagine an origin story, because it has this non-traditional structure. I think it’s going to be a fun ride for people.”

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on April 26th.