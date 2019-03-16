‘Captain Marvel’ Set to Win Second Weekend at the Box Office

Captain Marvel will remain at the top of the box office for a second straight weekend. The latest Marvel Studios film is set for a $69.7 million second weekend. That would be the second-best second week ever for a movie opening in March. Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. It is the first female-led Marvel Studios film. Set in the 1990s, the film sees Danvers, a Kree hero, returning to Earth where she rediscovers her past and tries to stop a war. Larson will reprise her role as Carol Danvers to battle Thanos in Avengers: Endgame in April.

Wonder Park is opening in second place with $16.7 million for the weekend. The animated feature from Paramount Pictures tells the story of a young girl who discovers the imaginary theme park she built with her mother has somehow come to life.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World moves into fourth place. The film will earn another $9.3 million, bringing its box office total $135 million. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is the final installment of the franchise, based on the books by Cressida Cowell. In the film, Toothless leaves Berk to search for a mythical hidden world of dragons.

Sci-fi thriller Captive State opens in seventh place. The film, written and directed by Rupert Wyatt, sees a Chicago community rebelling in a world where Erath is ruled by aliens. It will open with $2.1 million.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part falls into eighth place this weekend with $2.5 million, bringing its box office total to $101.7 million. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is the fourth feature film in the LEGO franchise and the first direct sequel to 2014’s hit The LEGO Movie. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed the first film, return to writers and producers on the sequel. Mike Mitchell directs. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell all reprise their roles from the first movie. They’re joined by new additions to the voice cast Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.

Alita: Battle Angel moves into ninth place with $1.9 million for the weekend. Robert Rodriguez directs Alita: Battle Angel, which is based on a cyberpunk manga series by Yukito Kishiro. The film stars Rosa Salazar as the titular cyborg, with Christoph Waltz.

1. Captain Marvel

Week Two

Friday: $19 million

Weekend: $69.7 million

Total: $266.6 million

Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the Skrulls. Living on Earth in 1995, she keeps having recurring memories of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

Captain Marvel is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

2. Wonder Park

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.3 million

Weekend: $16.7 million

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Wonder Park‘s voice cast includes Brianna Denski, Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Kath Soucie, Norbert Leo Butz, and Kevin Chamberlin.

3. Five Feet Apart

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.3 million

Weekend: $13.3 million

Seventeen-year-old Stella spends most of her time in the hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control — all of which get put to the test when she meets Will, an impossibly charming teen who has the same illness. There’s an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction.

Five Feet Apart is written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis and directed by Justin Baldoni. The films stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse

4. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Week Four

Friday: $2.5 million

Weekend: $9.3 million

Total: $135.6 million

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure. For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2).

The film’s voice cast includes Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham.

5. A Madea Family Funeral

Week Three

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $8.2 million

Total: $59.2 million

A joyous family reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea and the gang find themselves planning a funeral in the backwoods of Georgia.

A Madea Family Funeral is written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, who also stars in several roles. The film also features Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely.

6. No Manches Frida 2: Paradise Destroyed

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $4.2 million

Ex-convict Zequi is about to marry Lucy, the love of his life, until jitters turn into a full-blown fiasco and she calls off the wedding. Meanwhile, the school finds itself in deep trouble as the gang heads to the water to compete in the tournament of their lives. Once they’re all seaside, Lucy runs into her old high school sweetheart — the coach of the opposing squad. Zequi must now pull out all the stops to wrangle in the rowdy students, win back Lucy and save the school from shutting down.

No Manches Frida 2 is directed by Nacho G. Velila and stars Omar Chaparro and Martha Higareda.

7. Captive State

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $3.1 million

Residents of a Chicago neighborhood deal with life under extraterrestrial rule.

Captive State is directed by Rupert Wyatt, co-written by Wyatt and Erica Beeny, and stars John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Machine Gun Kelly.

8. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Week Six

Friday: $575,000

Weekend: $2.5 million

Total: $101.7 million

The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is directed by Mike Mitchell. The film’s voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.

9. Alita: Battle Angel

Week Five

Friday: $520,000

Weekend: $1.9 million

Total: $81.8 million

Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens, she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious past.

Based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga series Battle Angel Alita, the film is directed by Robert Rodriguez, written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. The cast includes Rosa Salazar as Alita, with Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson.

10. Green Book

Week 18

Friday: $355,000

Weekend: $1.32 million

Total: $82.6 million

Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who’s about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962. In need of a driver and protection, Shirley recruits Tony Lip, a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx. Despite their differences, the two men soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

Green Book is directed by Peter Farrelly from a script by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, and Farrelly, and stars Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini.