Captain Marvel: Brie Larson’s New On Set Look Homages Marvel Comics Cover

Captain Marvel is now underway, and the latest photos show Brie Larson rocking a very familiar look.

Carol Danvers earned her reputation in the Air Force before she ever took to the skies with superpowers, and elements of that military background can be seen in all facets of her character. That includes the brown bomber jacket that some fans will recognize from a popular comic cover, and a new set photo shows Larson wearing a similar version on the set.

The new photos show Larson in a vintage U.S. Air Force t-shirt, which we’ve seen before. Here though she is also wearing an Air Force bomber jacket over it, with the wings viewable on the left side.

More pictures of Brie Larson on the set of #CaptainMarvel

“More pictures of Brie Larson on the set of #CaptainMarvel

A similar look can be found on the cover of Captain Marvel (Vol. 7) #10 from writers Kelly Sue DeConnick and Christopher Sebela and artist Filipe Andrade. The cover itself was beautifully drawn by Joe Quinones and features a grounded Captain Marvel in her costume and bomber jacket looking up at the stars she can no longer see up close.

In the photos, she doesn’t have her costume of course, but the Air Force shirt she has on is very much in keeping with the Captain Marvel color scheme of red, blue, and gold. All together it gives a very similar vibe, but we can’t wait to see the actual costume embrace those same colors.

You can check out the Captain Marvel photos and the Captain Marvel cover above.

Fans can plan on seeing more photos pop up over the next few weeks, but we can’t wait to see some actual footage from the anticipated project. Hopefully, that will happen sooner rather than later.

