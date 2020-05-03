The Marvel Debates Continue on Twitter with Scarlet Witch Vs. Captain Marvel
Marvel fans have been having a lot of fun on Twitter today! After user @titil0pe_ started a thread of Marvel-related questions, the debate of who would win in a fight between Loki and Killmonger became a trending topic on the social media site. While Loki was the clear winner in that argument, the fun sparked more questions among fans, including who would win in a fight between Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch. While the answers were not as one-sided as the day's earlier debate, Scarlet Witch seemed to come out on top.
“Enough of Killmonger vs Loki.. here’s a real battle. Who’s winning this?,” @DoctorTakes tweeted. You can check out the post below:
Enough of Killmonger vs Loki.. here’s a real battle. Who’s winning this? pic.twitter.com/7GTyVkdgt0— Dr. Takes (@DoctorTakes) May 3, 2020
There has been a lot of Marvel talk on Twitter this weekend ranging from celebrating the 12th anniversary of Iron Man to honoring five years since Avengers: Age of Ultron was released. It's no surprise people are feeling especially nostalgic right now considering this weekend was supposed to mark the opening of Black Widow. Taking the date once held by The Eternals, Disney will now open the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow on November 6, 2020, as most theaters around the world remain shuttered indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19. The film's opening night Thursday also would have marked the official start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The following are some of the best tweets answering the question of Captain Marvel VS. Scarlet Witch. Which team are you on?
Equals
I'd say they are equals.
Both got Infinity Stone powers.
Wanda has range but can't tank a hit as well.
Marvel isn't as good at range but can tank Infinity Gauntlet Thanos.
So....its a toss up.
Be one hell of a battle.— Simply Scott (@LegendOfAMyth) May 3, 2020
Team Wanda
I HATE to be the geek in the room but this wouldn’t be a good fight. Scarlet witch can cast spells and implant illusions into people's minds. Key word “mind control”. The one consistent theme in every Captain Marvel comic. She’s always outdone by mind control.— David Danielz (@DavidDanielz) May 3, 2020
Team Carol
Her. Most definitely. pic.twitter.com/bepsCW8VaD— Cersei 🤝 Kendall Roy (deemura) (@NindaNor) May 3, 2020
Depends
If this was the comics universe, Scarlet Witch.
But since it’s the cinematic universe, Captain Marvel.
MCU Scarlet Witch is primarily a telekinetic. Comics Scarlet Witch can reshape reality. Captain Marvel is basically a star. https://t.co/LiMb53XNUp— Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) May 3, 2020
Friendly Reminder
Scarlett Witch vs Thanos at 5 infinity stones pic.twitter.com/xqAn5C6UCq— Last_of_the_Era (@Last_of_the_Era) May 3, 2020
No Contest
If the movies were more accurate to the comics, Scarlet Witch. No constest. She can warp the very fabric of the universe.— Mr. Zilla (@Mr_Zilla1) May 3, 2020
Thanos Was Unmatched
Personally, I got Scarlett Witch. She has the power to destroy an infinity stone and her abilities against Thanos was unmatched. CM took out his ship, but Wanda would’ve killed him— Dr. Takes (@DoctorTakes) May 3, 2020
They Both Could've Destoryed Him
I think it’s at least recognized (given the actual movie scenes) that both Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel could’ve destroyed Thanos.
He needed a stone to get Carol off of him, and he had to “rain fire” to get Wanda off his ass. 😂😂😂😂😂— Chawanna (@DrChaeEd) May 3, 2020
We're All Losers
None of us. We all die in the fallout.— Cody Sexton (@codylsexton) May 3, 2020
Either Way, The Future Is Bright
The way Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel are owning 2022. LET’S! GO! pic.twitter.com/Nr7vYOf6n4— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 25, 2020
Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.
