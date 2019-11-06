Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Geeks Out Over Nintendo President on Twitter

Brie Larson is best known for playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Uninverse, having made her debut earlier this year in Captain Marvel before joining her fellow heroes in Avengers: Endgame. In addition to being a star of the MCU, Larson is also a fan of gaming. In fact, the actor recently got a little star-struck on Twitter when Doug Bowser, the President at Nintendo of America, replied to one of her tweets.

Um you’re Doug Bowser and now I’m nervous and um I love Nintendo and Luigi is my favorite character and thank you very much for everything omg!!!!!!!! 🤯 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 5, 2019

“Happy Halloween! When you’re done making candy corn fangs (always a scream), help Luigi save his pals in the boo-tiful new #LuigisMansion3 game, exclusively for the #NintendoSwitch system!,” @NintendoAmerica tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“YES PLEASE,” Larson replied.

“So @brielarson, who will be your favorite – Luigi or Gooigi? #LuigisMansion,” Bowser asked.

“Um you’re Doug Bowser and now I’m nervous and um I love Nintendo and Luigi is my favorite character and thank you very much for everything omg!!!!!!!!,” Larson responded.

Many people commented on the interaction, clearly loving it:

“WE LOVE A QUEEN WHO LOVES THE BETTER BROTHER, HAPPY MONTH OF LUIGI!!!!,” @mbrleigh replied.

“Doug, wouldn’t Brie make an amazing Samus in a Metroid movie?,” @PacmanAndRobin asked.

“Luigi is my fave too, he should be the real star in the game. Why do we call Mario Bros if only one of them is called Mario? #JusticeForLuigi,” @comerlarson pointed out.

In a recent interview with Variety, Larson was asked if she knows when she’ll be filming the talked-about Captain Marvel sequel, but the actress revealed that nothing is currently set in stone.

“No. I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting.” Larson explained. “I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job. I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.