Brie Larson Almost Blacked Out When She First Met ‘Captain Marvel’ Writer

Brie Larson’s upcoming Captain Marvel film will be substantially inspired by Kelly Sue DeConnick‘s run in the comics, and it was surreal fo her to get to meet her in person.

It was DeConnick’s run that finally had Carol Danvers accepting the Captain Marvel mantle, one she paid homage to with her Ms. Marvel identity previously. ComicBook.com’s Scott Huver recently had a chance to chat with Larson on the set of Captain Marvel, and during the conversation she explained what it was like meeting DeConnick, who serves as a consultant on the film and wrote the Higher, Faster, Further, More series that made its way into the film’s tagline.

“Oh gosh. I have to admit that talking with her was so surreal,” Larson told ComicBook.com. “I feel like I just blacked out. I felt really nervous because it’s this thing that, this woman that she created, that I feel very certain she knows way better than I do. I just was so honored to receive her blessing and to see how excited she was. And that felt like a relief to me. Because she pushed this forward, you know? We wouldn’t be here without her, really. And I’m so grateful for that character that she created, and now we’re just kind of following the breadcrumb trail that she made, you know?”

While Larson is happy to be a part of the MCU’s first female-led film, she doesn’t want that singular element to be the only thing discussed about the film or the character.

“I don’t know,” Larson said. “I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different. Kind of over the, “First female blah blah blah,” and “Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do.” What a crazy concept. I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.