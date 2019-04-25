Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Is Really Good At Beat Saber

Brie Larson brought the MCU its biggest powerhouse in Captain Marvel, but she’s also quite the powerhouse at games too, including the hit VR game Beat Saber. The game has become incredibly popular for its addictive music-based gameplay, and Larson showed off her impressive music cube slicing skills alongside Jimmy Fallon on the newest episode of The Tonight Show. Jimmy provided to be quite adept at the game as well, but even he would bow before Larson’s virtual might.

For those who aren’t familiar with Beat Saber, it’s a virtual reality game where you use the controllers as sort of virtual lightsabers and slice cubes that come at you to the beat of whatever track is playing. Jimmy played to the tune of $100 Bills and ended up delivering 13,975 points.

Larson would then go next and play to the song of Escape Ft. Summer Haze, and went on to put on a show. She sliced and diced like an expert, hitting some nice combos and ultimately racking up 34,338 thousand points, even as Fallon would dash in and out of the stage. She put on a clinic, and you can check it all out int eh video above.

You can also find the official description of Beat Saber below.

“Beat Saber is a unique VR rhythm game where your goal is to slash the beats (represented by small cubes) as they are coming at you. Every beat indicates which saber you need to use and also the direction you need to match. All the music is composed to perfectly fit the hand made levels. Our goal is to make players almost dance while cutting the cubes and avoiding obstacles. Each cut is strongly supported by great sound and visual effects to emphasize the rhythm.”

The game is available on Oculus and PlayStation VR.

As for Captain Marvel, the movie is still bringing in audiences in the lead-up to Endgame, and you can find the official description below.

“Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

