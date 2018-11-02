Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Ships Samus And Waluigi In Halloween Photo

Brie Larson celebrated Halloween with a Samus costume, but in her latest photo, she shows a certain fondness for another Nintendo favorite, this time the villainous Waluigi, and shippers are going to have a field day with it.

Larson wore the Metroid hero’s Zero Suit to a Halloween party earlier this week, but in her latest photo she brought in Mario villain Waluigi for some…well, steamy fun. It seems Nintendo fans will soon start shipping Samus and Waluigi in a big way, and it’s all thanks to the Captain Marvel star and her boyfriend Alex Greenwald.

The Zero Suit is what Samus wears underneath her iconic armor, and it first appeared in Metroid: Zero Mission. Since then the look has become quite popular, eventually being introduced in Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. games. It will appear once again in the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that is coming soon to the Nintendo Switch.

As for Larson, he couldn’t be more excited about bringing this character into the MCU, and it’s a character she’s immensely proud of.

“That is something that is really exciting to me about this film: We did not cut corners on that stuff,” Larson told EW. “Like, when it’s funny, it is funny, but also when there’s deep emotional things happening, it’s real. So I was able to bring some of those same things that I’ve brought to full dramatic roles into this, which I’m really proud of because I think it will really set this film apart.”

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.