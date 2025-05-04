HBO Max Just Added One of the Best Horror Movies of All Time

Max has been updated by HBO, and it it now includes one of the best horror movies of all time. The psychological horror film in question hails from 1980, and is not only considered one of the best horror movies of all time, but one of the best movies of all time, across any genre. To this end, considering it has been around to watch for 45 years and considering the pedigree of the movie, many have probably already seen it, whether through more traditional formats or via streaming. Those that haven’t though can now stream it for free with a Max subscription.

The horror movie in question is The Shining from director Stanley Kubrick. Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, and starring Jack Nicholson, The Shining only boasts Rotten Tomatoes scores of 83/93, however, these scores no doubt undersell its historical and cultural significance. To this end, the movie was chosen to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2018 for how significant and important it is in film history.

At the time of its release, The Shining wasn’t quite the hit we know it as today. It took time for it to earn the reputation it has in the modern era. This may be most representative by the fact it only did $47.3 million at the box office, which was a great return on a $19 million budget, but not the biggest return ever, even by the more humble standards of 1980. To this end, it was nowhere near the top 10 biggest box office hits of the year, though considering it doubled its production budget, it certainly made its money back and then some.

“A writer becomes the winter caretaker for an isolated Colorado hotel, but the ghosts of horrors past drive him the brink of murder,” reads an official pitch of the movie for those unfamiliar with it.

This is not the first time The Shining has been available on HBO Max. How long it will be available with the subscription service this time, we don’t know. This information has not been disclosed.

Those that decide to check out the classic horror movie now that it is streaming free with Max should expect a movie that runs 144 minutes, which is two hours and 24 minutes.

