Thunderbolts* Raises a Major Question About The MCU’s Power Rankings Before Avengers: Doomsday

The only way for a franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe to evolve is to up the ante. Stakes have to get higher, battles have to be more epic, and, most importantly, characters must get stronger. The days of a man turning into a giant green rage monster and fighting a god with a hammer being enough to get butts in seats are long gone. Marvel Studios is well aware of this, which is why, in the last couple of years, its projects have introduced several heavy hitters from the pages of Marvel Comics. In fact, Thunderbolts* even goes so far as to bring what may be the strongest Marvel character ever into the fold.

At the start of Thunderbolts*, Bob may not seem like much, but by the end of the movie, it’s clear that he’s already throwing the MCU’s power rankings out of whack. Very few can hold a candle to him, and that’s probably not going to change anytime soon.

The MCU’s Most Powerful Characters Don’t Remain At The Top For Long

Hulk and Thor are the pinnacle of strength in the first couple of phases of the MCU. They duke it out over the title of “Strongest Avenger” and never go into a fight thinking they’re going to lose. However, the Infinity Stones knock Thor and Hulk out of the winner’s circle, creating characters like Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch with seemingly unlimited potential. Carol Danvers and Wanda Maximoff show off their incredible abilities numerous times, with both heroes going up against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and making the Mad Titan fear for his life. It’s hard for anyone to compete with characters like that, but to avoid things getting stale, the MCU brought some help from an unexpected place.

The Disney+ Marvel shows don’t ever feel as important as the movies, but one series, Secret Invasion, ignores that notion and changes the hierarchy of the MCU. The series focuses on a group of radical Skrulls trying to start a nuclear war on Earth after Nick Fury fails to keep his promises to them. G’iah, Talos’ daughter, works undercover for her father and Fury and eventually uses the Super Skrull Machine to gain the powers of several major MCU heroes and villains, including Drax, Captain Marvel, Cull Obsidian, and Thanos. She easily defeats the head of the Skrulls, Gravik, and looks to be on her way to becoming Earth’s newest protector.

Unfortunately, the poor reception of Secret Invasion didn’t do G’iah any favors, as she’s yet to return in any MCU projects. That leaves the door open for Sentry to take his rightful place at the top of the power rankings.

Sentry’s Nerfing in Thunderbolts* Proves He Has No Rival (SPOILERS)

Sentry is essentially Marvel’s answer to Superman. He has super-strength, can fly, and wears a cape. The major difference between the characters is the existence of the Void, Bob’s alter-ego, who forces anyone in his path to relive their worst memories. It’s almost impossible to escape the Void unless someone is willing to connect with Bob on a personal level and help him work through his trauma. That may sound easy enough, but the Thunderbolts are especially equipped for it because of their respective pasts. Not just any character in the MCU can save Bob from the Void, and Thunderbolts* proves that by nerfing him at the end of the movie.

After the incident in New York, Bob reveals that he’s unable to be Sentry without the Void. Red Guardian mentions how helpful it would be for the New Avengers to have someone like Sentry with them in battle, but Bob isn’t sure he can control it. He knows how dangerous the Void is and doesn’t want to let it out around the wrong people because that could lead to not only the end of New York, but the entire planet. There aren’t any other characters in the MCU that have to worry about that on a daily basis.

