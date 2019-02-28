‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Is “Very” Allergic to Cats

There’s going to be a lot of Goose the cat fans after Captain Marvel hits theaters, and while Brie Larson is a fan of the adorable feline, being on the set with Goose was not the easiest situation for her.

Goose is shaping up to be a scene stealer in the film, but as Larson revealed in a new interview with EW, Larson had quite the difficult time being on the same set with the feline. It turns out Larson is severely allergic to cats and ended up having to make sure she only had limited contact before she broke out.

“I’m severely allergic,” Larson said. “Not just kind of allergic — like, very, very allergic.”

That meant taking Benadryl all day to keep from breaking out in hives.

“All day,” Larson said. “It became this joke because the crew would watch me all day doing crazy stunts. I did that ropes course stunt 50 feet up in the air on the first week. I threw [a stunt person] in a judo throw on a moving train, day two. But then the cat showed up on set and I was like, ‘We need to have a plan! We need to have a conversation!’ I see cat hair flying, [and] I’ve got maybe 10 minutes before I break out in hives.”

Samuel L. Jackson’s time with Goose (whose real name is Reggie) went much smoother, all because of the power of snacks.

“All those things are snack-oriented,” Jackson said. “You give them a snack, you talk to them in a relatively kind tone, and give them another snack when it’s over. Next time they see you, it’s like, “Oh, that’s the dude with the snacks!”

Fans are interested to see if Goose takes on some of the more comic book properties of Chewie from the comics, who in appearance looks like a cat but is actually an alien. Those aliens are called Flerkens, and have the ability to house small pocket universes as well as spring tentacles and teeth when they have to defend themselves, something Rocket Raccoon learned all too well at one point.

Either way, we’re pretty sure we are going to love Goose, but if those comic ties do happen we will be over the moon.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

