‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Works Theater Shift During Screening

Brie Larson is an Oscar-winning actor and she now plays one of the strongest heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not just that, but Captain Marvel is on pace to make some killer money at the box office.

Even though all signs point to her becoming one of the most popular superheroes on the silver screen, that’s not stopping the actor from giving back to fans. Earlier tonight, the actor was caught working behind the counter at an AMC Theater during screenings of Captain Marvel.

In a moment that’s on the verge of going viral via Reddit, u/sadokistpotato shared a selfie of the actor handing out popcorn.

Another post was shared to Instagram by @sweet_and_simple showed Larson being sure to take a moment and take snapshots with any fans that stopped.

Through two nights, Captain Marvel has made over $60 million and is on pace to make over $160m over the course of the weekend. The film has performed admirably overseas, grossing over $127m in international markets. Should it break $160m domestically, it’d be the second-highest grossing debut solo film set in the MCU, only behind the Oscar-winning Black Panther.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Have you seen Captain Marvel yet? If you have, what did you think? Where would you rank it in your MCU rankings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

