‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Celebrates End of Filming

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson shared an image Sunday commemorating the end of principal photography on the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster.

The tweet shows an autographed Captain Marvel slate atop a calendar that depicts Larson, as Carol Danvers, in a rocket ship and trailed by what could be Chewie — Danvers’ cat-like pet alien from the Marvel comic books.

Captain Marvel wrapped filming Friday after a 75-day shoot.

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com “there’s still a few months” until moviegoers catch a glimpse of Captain Marvel, the next entry out of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The studio, which ushered Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp into theaters in recent months, can now soon turn towards promoting in-the-works projects Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“You already know as much as you need to,” Feige told us of the Larson-led Captain Marvel, the studio’s first production to feature a woman in the leading role. “We’ve got Skrulls, we’ve got the Kree, it takes place in the ’90s, you have Sam Jackson with two eyes and Carol Danvers, a unique telling of Carol Danvers origin story.”

The 1990s-set Captain Marvel will explore more of the cosmic side of the MCU, finding Air Force pilot Danvers transformed into a superhero as Earth is caught in an intergalactic war between the blue-skinned Kree and the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls.

According to its official synopsis, Danvers will become “one of the universe’s most powerful heroes” — one who will headline her own movie before returning less than two months later in Avengers 4, out May 3.

Franchise veterans Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg return as S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, respectively, alongside returning players Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser) and Djimon Hounsou (Korath the Accuser), who both made their first appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Also making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts alongside Larson are Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jude Law. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel opens March 8.